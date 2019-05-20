Scott Otten: Hooker signs new two-year Ospreys contract

Scott Otten has played 88 times for Ospreys since making his debut at 19

Ospreys hooker Scott Otten has signed a new two-year deal with the region.

The 24-year-old is the fifth current Osprey to agree a new contract after Nicky Smith, Cory Allen, Dan Evans and Luke Morgan confirmed they will stay at the Liberty Stadium.

With Scott Baldwin leaving for Harlequins, Otten will compete with fellow hookers Sam Parry, Ifan Phillips and Wales Under-20s captain Dewi Lake.

"I want to start more games next season and keep developing," said Otten.