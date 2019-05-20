Saracens sign RGC prop Sam Wainwright

Sam Wainwright has been capped by Wales at Under-20 level
RGC prop Sam Wainwright will join English Premiership side Saracens.

The 21-year-old tight-head will be the second Welsh prop signed recently by the European champions, following the capture of loose-head Rhys Carre, 21, from Cardiff Blues.

Wainwright is a product of Rhyl Rugby Club and, like Carre, has been capped by Wales at Under-20 level.

In another blow for RGC, Mark Jones has stepped down as head coach of the semi-pro Welsh Premiership side.

