Pro14 semi-final: Ulster couldn't match Glasgow's intensity - Bryn Cunningham

Cunningham felt Ulster never recovered from Tommy Seymour's early try

Ulster Rugby operations director Bryn Cunningham said Ulster's poor start was a key factor in their Pro14 semi-final defeat by Glasgow Warriors.

Dan McFarland's men were outclassed as they conceded seven tries in a 50-20 loss in Scotstoun.

The hosts scored with their first attack of the match, while Marcell Coetzee, Rob Herring and Michael Lowry crossed the line for the visitors.

"The opening five minutes of games like that are critical," said Cunningham.

"They're a side that play with momentum and we didn't control the first kick-off. They made a line break within a minute or two and that set the tone for the game.

"They played with a a ferocious amount of intensity and tempo that we struggled to match at times, and the boys are obviously hugely gutted.

"There were moments of the game when we were inaccurate, we let them in and they held on to pretty much every pass."

Despite the disappointment of the loss, Cunningham said the Ulster squad can be proud of their efforts and of the progress they have made from the low of last season.

"The scoreline suggests that we didn't turn up but that's not the case," Cunningham continued.

"Dan [McFarland] said in the changing room that we shouldn't dwell on the defeat. We should be hugely proud of what we have achieved this campaign.

"We haven't won silverware but, based on where we were at the end of last season, we are in a pretty good place and can build on that going forward."