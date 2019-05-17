Welsh Premiership play-off: Llanelli v Pontypool (Fri)

Principality Premiership: Llanelli v Pontypool Venue: Talbot Athletic Ground, Port Talbot Date: Fri, May 18 Kick-off: 19:05 BST Coverage: Live on Scrum V, BBC Two Wales, the BBC Sport website and app

Two of of Wales famous rugby sides go head to head in Port Talbot for the final place in the 2019-20 Principality Premiership on Friday night.

The second tier is reverting from 16 clubs to 12, with Neath, Bargoed and Cross Keys already relegated.

Fourth bottom Llanelli could also face the drop as they play off against the WRU Championship winners.

Pontypool could return to the Premiership for the first time in seven years via the Scrum V Live game.

If Llanelli are relegated, two Premiership clubs will be in the Scarlets region next season, Llandovery and Carmarthen.

Dragons' region is guaranteed Ebbw Vale and Newport in 2019-20. Pontypool could become their third.

Cardiff Blues' region has the top three teams from 2018-19 in winners Merthyr, Cardiff RFC and Pontypridd.

Neath's relegation means Aberavon, Bridgend and Swansea will be Ospreys' teams in Welsh rugby's second tier next term.

RGC are the highest-ranked north Wales team in the nation's domestic rugby.