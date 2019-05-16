Rugby World Cup 2019: BBC to broadcast exclusive radio commentary

World champions New Zealand lifted the trophy in England in 2015

BBC Radio 5 Live has secured exclusive radio commentary rights to the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Commentary of each game during the tournament, which features England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales, will be broadcast on Radio 5 Live and Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

It runs from 20 September to 2 November.

New Zealand have won the past two tournaments and beat Australia in the 2015 final at Twickenham.

"The Rugby World Cup 2019 is a key moment in this year's sporting calendar," said head of BBC radio and digital sport Ben Gallop.

World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont added: "World Rugby is excited about the appointment of the BBC as the rights-holding radio broadcaster for Rugby World Cup 2019 in Japan, which promises to be a very special and game-changing celebration of rugby."

The BBC Sport website and app will have live text and radio commentary of the World Cup, while Sonja McLaughlan and Matt Dawson will lead BBC Radio 5 Live's coverage.

The 20-team tournament will be played in 12 cities across Japan.