Premiership: Leicester Tigers v Bath

Matt Smith will become head coach of Leicester Tigers' Academy next season

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Welford Road Date: Saturday, 18 May Kick-off: 16:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Leicester will hope to upset old rivals Bath's hopes of securing a top-six finish when they say farewell to seven players in their final league game.

Tom Youngs returns from suspension to captain Tigers while centre Matt Smith starts his last match before retiring.

Bath director of rugby Todd Blackadder will also hope to bow out with a win.

Anthony Watson will make his 100th club appearance at full-back while Max Wright returns at inside centre and Levi Douglas to the second row.

Sixth-placed Bath can secure a spot in next season's European Champions Cup with a win or if they better seventh-placed Sale's result against Gloucester.

Leicester also include Graham Kitchener, Mike Fitzgerald and Brendon O'Connor in the forward pack for a final time.

Clayton Blommetjies ends his short spell at the club with a starting role on the wing. Valentino Mapapalangi and Leonardo Sarto, who are also leaving the club, are named among the replacements.

Leicester head coach Geordan Murphy told BBC Radio Leicester:

"We've had a few bumps and bruises and a couple of weeks off and we'll be missing a few, but a positive for us this season has been a lot of younger guys coming in and doing a job.

"There'll be another opportunity for those sorts of players this week.

"We didn't want to exclude anyone as we want to pick a team to go out and beat Bath.

"It's a nice opportunity for us now that we're safe for us to go out and finish the season on a high."

Bath director of rugby Todd Blackadder told BBC Radio Bristol:

"I'm really excited about the opportunity we've got to try and put a really complete performance together that we've been searching for.

"Leicester is a really good challenge for us and the chance to secure a top-six finish, which has been a real goal for us.

"I just want to make sure that for us and the people that are leaving that we do a really good job right until the end.

"Hopefully there'll be some growth down the track on the back of this, but I don't want to finish the season having not put a performance in."

Leicester: Worth; Aspland-Robinson, Smith, Eastmond, Blommetjies, G Ford, Harrison; Genge, T Youngs (capt), Cole, Spencer, Kitchener, Fitzgerald, O'Connor, Kalamafoni.

Replacements: Polota-Nau, Gigena, Heyes, Wells, Mapapalangi, White, Hardwick, Sarto.

Bath: Watson; Cokanasiga, Joseph, Wright, McConnochie; Burns, Chudley; Obano, Dunn, Lahiff, Douglas, Ewels (capt), Ellis, Underhill, Mercer.

Replacements: Batty, Van Rooyen, Nixon, Stooke, Louw, Fotuali'i, Priestland, Rokoduguni.

Referee: Craig Maxwell-Keys.