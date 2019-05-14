Gareth Owen: Newcastle Falcons sign Leicester Tigers centre on two-year deal

Gareth Owen joined Scarlets from Ospreys in 2012

Newcastle Falcons have signed centre Gareth Owen from Leicester Tigers on a two-year deal.

Owen, 30, has spent the past two seasons with the Tigers, having previously played more than 100 games for Scarlets and Ospreys.

The former Wales Sevens player can also play at fly-half and full-back.

"I think I have quite a bit of experience at a high level, I've played across the backline and I can offer something to the squad," he said.

Falcons director of rugby Dean Richards added: "Gareth brings a lot of top-level experience and will help to get our backline firing next season.

"He is a very balanced centre with a great skill set who can help get the most out of our other talented players."