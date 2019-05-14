Jake Ball: Scarlets lock returns for Ospreys showdown

Jake Ball has not played since packing down alongside Ospreys' lock Alun Wyn Jones in Wales' Grand Slam victory against Ireland

Pro14 Champions Cup play-off: Ospreys v Scarlets Venue: Liberty Stadium, Swansea Date: Saturday, 18 May Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and the BBC Sport website and app.

Wales second-row Jake Ball will return for the Scarlets in the Pro14 Champions Cup play-off against Ospreys.

Ball has not played since Wales' Grand Slam triumph against Ireland on 16 March with a foot injury.

Hooker Ryan Elias returns, but Scarlets face a potential prop problem with Wales duo Samson Lee (HIA) and Wyn Jones (knee) battling to be fit.

Prop Rob Evans is a long term injury so Scarlets could be short in the loose-head position if Jones is unfit.

Wales flankers James Davies and Aaron Shingler will again be missing, along with centre Kieron Fonotia who has a knee problem.

Shingler has not played for almost a year after suffering a knee injury in the Pror14 final defeat to Leinster and his recovery has been put back by a back injury.

Scarlets coach Wayne Pivac says Shingler should be fit to start training with Wales after being named in the 42-man World Cup training squad.