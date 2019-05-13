Cornish Pirates sign Harry Davey and Cian Romaine from Yorkshire Carnegie

Cian Romaine spent time with Connacht while studying in Ireland

Cornish Pirates have signed back Harry Davey and lock Cian Romaine from Championship rivals Yorkshire Carnegie.

Romaine, 23, has agreed a two-year deal and is a former Ireland under-20 international who has spent time playing in New Zealand.

Davey, 20, who has signed a three-year contract, can play across the backs and has won England under-18 honours.

The pair follow director of rugby Chris Stirling to Penzance from Headingley after he returned to the club in April.

"Cian is a young utility lock/loose forward, who is very physical in carry, clean and tackle, and will be a positive addition to the Pirates squad," Stirling said.

"He fits the desired player profile and has outstanding personal character and work ethic.

"Harry progressed through the Yorkshire Academy and pushed his way into the Championship starting team until injury ended his season.

"Also possessing a high level of personal character and work ethic will make him a great fit for the Pirates, resulting in an exciting future for both parties."