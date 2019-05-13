County Championship: Cornwall close to Twickenham final after beating Hertfordshire

Cornwall last made the County Championship final in 2017 where they lost 19-8 to Lancashire

Cornwall are one win from a return to Twickenham after beating Hertfordshire 37-13 in the County Championship.

Victory over Devon will send the Black and Gold to the final after Gloucestershire lost 33-42 to Kent.

Tries from Rob Elloway, Brad Howe, Jack Simmons, Jack Oulton, Dean Bonds and Alex Ducker sealed victory.

Cornwall are the only side in their pool with two wins from two games and would face either Lancashire or Cheshire in the final.

"We kept putting the tackles in and it was an outstanding performance," head coach Graham Dawe told BBC Radio Cornwall.

Cornwall last made the County Championship final in 2017 where they lost 19-8 to Lancashire, and beat Cheshire when they last won the title in 2016.