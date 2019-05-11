Welsh Premiership: Bridgend survive as Bedwas relegated

Bridgend Ravens secured their place in a Welsh Premiership that will be revamped next season with a dramatic win at Pontypridd.

Owen Howe kicked a late penalty as Ravens won 34-31 at Sardis Road.

Bedwas' relegation was confirmed as Bridgend won before Wales' second tier drops from 16 to 12 clubs in 2019-20.

Championship winners Pontypool play off against Llanelli at Aberavon on Friday, 17 May with the 12th place up for grabs.

Welsh rugby's second tier is being cut from 16 to 12 teams.

Neath, Bargoed and Cross Keys finished in the bottom three places, leaving Pooler and Llanelli to contest the final spot in the play-off.

Merthyr won the title for the third successive season as they beat RGC in a dramatic comeback on Friday night.

RESULTS

11 May, 2019

Also see details from the Principality Welsh Premiership

Also see details for the Celtic Cup (external site)

Also see details for the National Cup, Plate & Bowl (external site)

Swalec Championship

View full National Championship details

Division 1 East

View full Division 1 East details

Division 1 East Central

View full Division 1 East Central details

Division 1 North

View full Division 1 North details

Division 1 West

View full Division 1 West details

Division 1 West Central

View full Division 1 West Central details

DIVISION TWO EAST CENTRAL

Cilfynydd 31 - 11 Llantwit Fardre

DIVISION TWO WEST CENTRAL

Pencoed 13 - 15 Nantyffyllon

Resolven 26 - 14 Morriston

DIVISION THREE EAST A

Abertysswg 6 - 0 Abergavenny

Deri 21 - 22 Blaina

Oakdale 63 - 24 Garndiffaith

RTB Ebbw Vale 27 - 31 Fleur De Lys

Tredegar Ironsides 31 - 21 Machen

DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL A

Cefn Coed 10 - 25 Pentyrch

Tylorstown 33 - 5 Pontyclun

DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL A

Bridgend Sports 39 - 26 Vardre

Cwmgors 24 - 25 Swansea Uplands

Pyle 110 - 26 Glais

DIVISION THREE WEST A

Aberaeron P - P Pembroke Dock Quins

DIVISION THREE EAST B

New Tredegar 30 - 52 Llanhilleth

Rhymney P - P St Julians HSOB

DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL B

Canton 21 - 21 St Albans

DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL B

Bryncethin 104 - 6 Alltwen

Cwmllynfell 48 - 7 Rhigos

Glyncorrwg 85 - 18 Pontycymmer

DIVISION THREE WEST B

Bynea 52 - 23 Llandybie

Nantgaredig 68 - 13 New Dock Stars

DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL C

Llanrumney 128 - 7 Sully View

DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL C

Fall Bay 18 - 7 Ogmore Vale

South Gower 20 - 19 Tonna

DIVISION THREE EAST D

Hollybush 35 - 8 Abersychan