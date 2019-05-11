Welsh Premiership: Bridgend survive as Bedwas relegated
Bridgend Ravens secured their place in a Welsh Premiership that will be revamped next season with a dramatic win at Pontypridd.
Owen Howe kicked a late penalty as Ravens won 34-31 at Sardis Road.
Bedwas' relegation was confirmed as Bridgend won before Wales' second tier drops from 16 to 12 clubs in 2019-20.
Championship winners Pontypool play off against Llanelli at Aberavon on Friday, 17 May with the 12th place up for grabs.
Welsh rugby's second tier is being cut from 16 to 12 teams.
Neath, Bargoed and Cross Keys finished in the bottom three places, leaving Pooler and Llanelli to contest the final spot in the play-off.
Merthyr won the title for the third successive season as they beat RGC in a dramatic comeback on Friday night.
RESULTS
11 May, 2019
DIVISION TWO EAST CENTRAL
Cilfynydd 31 - 11 Llantwit Fardre
DIVISION TWO WEST CENTRAL
Pencoed 13 - 15 Nantyffyllon
Resolven 26 - 14 Morriston
DIVISION THREE EAST A
Abertysswg 6 - 0 Abergavenny
Deri 21 - 22 Blaina
Oakdale 63 - 24 Garndiffaith
RTB Ebbw Vale 27 - 31 Fleur De Lys
Tredegar Ironsides 31 - 21 Machen
DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL A
Cefn Coed 10 - 25 Pentyrch
Tylorstown 33 - 5 Pontyclun
DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL A
Bridgend Sports 39 - 26 Vardre
Cwmgors 24 - 25 Swansea Uplands
Pyle 110 - 26 Glais
DIVISION THREE WEST A
Aberaeron P - P Pembroke Dock Quins
DIVISION THREE EAST B
New Tredegar 30 - 52 Llanhilleth
Rhymney P - P St Julians HSOB
DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL B
Canton 21 - 21 St Albans
DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL B
Bryncethin 104 - 6 Alltwen
Cwmllynfell 48 - 7 Rhigos
Glyncorrwg 85 - 18 Pontycymmer
DIVISION THREE WEST B
Bynea 52 - 23 Llandybie
Nantgaredig 68 - 13 New Dock Stars
DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL C
Llanrumney 128 - 7 Sully View
DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL C
Fall Bay 18 - 7 Ogmore Vale
South Gower 20 - 19 Tonna
DIVISION THREE EAST D
Hollybush 35 - 8 Abersychan