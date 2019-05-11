Siam Cup 2019: Jersey beat Guernsey 29-19 to reclaim historic trophy

Jersey reclaimed the title having lost to Guernsey for the first time since 2009 last year

Jersey reclaimed the Siam Cup as they beat rivals Guernsey 29-19 at St Peter.

Jersey fell behind to Luke Sayer's try, but George Johnson and Liam Rhodes tries, as well an Aaron Penberthy penalty, saw them 17-5 up at the break

Anthony Armstrong's interception try for Guernsey narrowed the gap.

But when Apakuki Ma'afu went over Jersey were in command, the hosts got a fourth try in stoppage time to seal the win before Guernsey got an even later consolation try from Elia Morisio.

The victory in front of just over 3,000 fans was Jersey's 61st compared to Guernsey's 16 - the Green and Whites have won the inter-island clash just three times since 2007.

Earlier in the day Guernsey's women beat Jersey 22-5 while Jersey's veterans side beat Guernsey 24-15 to win the Nash Cup.

The hosts' second team beat their Sarnian rivals 20-17, despite having a man sent off, to win the Fallaize Cup.