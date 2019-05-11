Defence coach Brad Davis leaves Ospreys

Coach Brad Davis has been an integral part of some fine defensive displays by Ospreys

Defence coach Brad Davis will leave Ospreys at the end of the season after three years in the post.

The former rugby league player has held similar roles at Wasps and Bath.

The Welsh region also confirmed the departure of seven players including Harlequins-bound Wales hooker Scott Baldwin, back-row Rob McCusker and scrum-half Tom Habberfield.

Georgia second-row Giorgi Nemsadze, Alex Jeffries, James Ratti and Joe Thomas are the others to leave.

Ospreys managing director Andrew Millward said: "On behalf of everybody at the Ospreys, I'd like to thank each one of these individuals for their service and hard work while at the region.

"As we all know, this time of year traditionally sees confirmation of player and staff movement across the rugby world and we are no different.

"All of those leaving have contributed positively to our environment during their time with us, on and off the field, and no doubt will continue to do as we prepare for a Champions Cup play-off against the Scarlets later this month.

"In particular we should acknowledge two players, Scott Baldwin and Tom Habberfield, who have been with us since they were teenagers, both representing their home region with distinction on more than 100 occasions.

"We wish all those who are leaving the very best for their futures wherever they go."