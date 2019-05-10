Merthyr claim Welsh Premiership title with last-gasp 28-24 win over RGC 1404

Merthyr celebrate their third Welsh Premiership title in three years

Merthyr clinched their third successive Welsh Premiership title in dramatic fashion thanks to Matt Dwyer's try in injury time to beat RGC 1404 28-24.

RGC seemed set to spoil the party when they went 14-0 up after five minutes through Rhys Williams and Evan Yardley.

Merthyr fought back to level at 21-21, helped by prop Louis Jones' two tries.

RGC regained the lead with Billy McBryde's penalty, but Merthyr forced a string of penalties with the clock in the red to allow Dwyer to clinch it.

The Ironmen can now enjoy next Friday's final league game at Pontypridd, knowing they can now no longer be caught by either their hosts or Cardiff - who beat them in the Welsh Cup final.

Media playback is not supported on this device 'We clawed our way back' - Merthyr coach Dale McIntosh hails title win

10/11 May, 2019

Also see details from the Principality Welsh Premiership

Also see details for the Celtic Cup (external site)

Also see details for the National Cup, Plate & Bowl (external site)

Swalec Championship

View full National Championship details

Division 1 East

View full Division 1 East details

Division 1 East Central

View full Division 1 East Central details

Division 1 North

View full Division 1 North details

Division 1 West

View full Division 1 West details

Division 1 West Central

View full Division 1 West Central details