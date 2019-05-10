Warren Gatland agrees deal to coach British and Irish Lions for 2021 South Africa tour

Wales coach Warren Gatland has agreed a deal to take charge of the British and Irish Lions on their tour of South Africa in 2021.

Although no contract has been signed, terms have been agreed by both parties for the New Zealander to lead the Lions for a third time.

Gatland has already overseen a winning tour of Australia in 2013 and a drawn series against the All Blacks four years later.

The Lions have yet to comment.

Gatland was also part of Sir Ian McGeechan's Lions coaching party in South Africa in 2009.

The New Zealander has said he will step down as Wales coach after the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Wales won the Six Nations in March, extending their record-breaking run of winning matches to 14.

Since taking over with Wales in December 2007, Gatland has led his team to three Grand Slams and become the longest-serving coach in their history.

