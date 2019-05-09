Carl Hogg: Ospreys name Scotland Under-20s boss as forwards coach

Carl Hogg played five Tests for Scotland between 1992 and 1994

Ospreys have named former Scotland flanker Carl Hogg as their new forwards coach.

Hogg will join after finishing his duties as Scotland Under-20s coach in the World Rugby Junior Championships in Argentina in June.

The 49-year-old toured Canada, United States and Argentina as part of the Scotland senior squad's coaching staff in 2018.

Hogg is a former head coach at Worcester.

The former Melrose, Leeds and Scotland back-row, spent 12 years in the English Premiership and began his coaching career at Leeds before spells with London Welsh and Edinburgh.

Hogg joined Gloucester as forwards coach in 2006, moved to Worcester as head coach in 2013, leading them to promotion to the top flight in 2015 before leaving them three years later and becoming part of the Scotland set-up.

"It is a fantastic opportunity to work with quality people, outstanding players and an organisation which shares the same values as me," said Hogg.

"Having operated as a coach in England for 15 years, I am excited by the different challenges which lie ahead in the Guinness Pro14 and adapting to this multi-nation competition."

Ospreys head coach Allen Clarke has been overseeing the forwards coaching role this season after initially joining the region in that position from Ulster.

"For some time we've been looking for an additional quality coach to work with the forwards to complement the excellent work Duncan Jones does with the scrum," said Clarke.

"Carl will have specific responsibility for the lineout, whilst co-coaching other aspects of the game."