Stuart Hooper: Ex-Bath captain becomes director of rugby

Stuart Hooper played for Bath between 2007 and 2016 and has since been part of the club's coaching staff

Bath have appointed their former lock and captain Stuart Hooper as director of rugby.

Hooper, 37, replaces Todd Blackadder who had been with the club since 2016.

Neal Hatley is also set to return as a forwards and defence coach after helping England with this autumn's Rugby World Cup.

"We are building a system based on who we are, how we play, how we train, and how we develop," said Bath's chief executive Tarquin McDonald.

"We will always be judged on the 80 minutes each weekend, but the level of rigour that surrounds the design of our rugby department and training programme is what we believe will deliver consistent performances and successful results."

Bath are sixth in the Premiership table after beating Wasps 29-17 on Sunday.