Israel Folau found guilty of breaching Rugby Australia's code of conduct
- From the section Rugby Union
Israel Folau has been found guilty of a "high level breach" of Rugby Australia's player code of conduct after he said "hell awaits" gay people in a social media post.
A three-person panel who presided over his hearing will now consider what punishment the 30-year-old will face.
His RA contract was terminated in April but he requested a hearing.
The Waratahs full-back, contracted with RA until 2022, escaped punishment for similar comments last year.
The panel will take written submissions from both parties before deciding Folau's sanction.
Folau - who has won 73 caps and was expected to play at this year's World Cup in Japan - gave evidence on Saturday, with RA chief executive Raelene Castle and Waratahs chief executive Andrew Hore also appearing before the panel.
More to follow.