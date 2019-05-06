Pro14: Edinburgh's Bill Mata and Glasgow Warriors' Adam Hastings lead annual awards

Fiji forward Bill Mata joined Edinburgh in 2016

Edinburgh back-row Bill Mata was named Pro14 Players' Player of the Season as Glasgow Warriors' Adam Hastings won the most exciting young player award.

New Zealander Kieran Crowley was voted coach of the season by his peers for leading Italian side Benetton to the play-offs for the first time.

Edinburgh fly-half Jaco van der Walt received Gilbert Golden Boot for having the best percentage conversion success.

And team-mate hooker Ross Ford received the Chairman's Award.

The Scotland international, who is leaving Edinburgh at the end of the season after 11 years with the club, was recognised for his "incredible longevity" to make it triple celebration for the capital side along with Fijian Mata and South African Jaco van der Walt.

Two of Van der Walt's countrymen were rewarded for Cheetahs' first season in the Pro14.

Rabz Maxwane won the top try-scorer award for crossing the line 14 times, while Tian Schoeman's "incredible accumulation of 1564 minutes" meant he was the Dacia Iron Man winner for the 2018-19 season.

Ospreys forward James King was named the Pro14's "Tackle Machine", the Australia-born Wales international's completion percentage of 96.6% meaning he missed only eight tackles all season - 224 in total.

English flanker Olly Robinson, who was the previous Tackle Machine winner, received a newly introduced award for being the "Turnover King", the Cardiff Blues player finishing the season by winning possession against the head 26 times.

Guinness Pro14 award winners

Guinness Player's Player of the Year: Bill Mata (Edinburgh)

Guinness Coach of the Season: Kieran Crowley (Benetton)

Guinness Pro14 Chairman's Award: Ross Ford (Edinburgh)

Energia Next-Gen Star of the Season: Adam Hastings (Glasgow Warriors)

Gilbert Golden Boot: Jaco van der Walt (Edinburgh)

SportPesa Top Try-scorer: Rabz Maxwane (Cheetahs)

Ronseal Tackle Machine: James King (Ospreys)

Big Red Cloud Turnover King: Olly Robinson (Cardiff Blues)

Dacia Iron Man: Tian Schoeman (Cheetahs)