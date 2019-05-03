Gavin Henson heads nine Dragons departures

Gavin Henson only made three appearances for Dragons in an injury-hit season

Wales back Gavin Henson is one of nine players to leave Dragons.

The 37-year-old only featured three times last season after suffering a knee injury and his departure from Rodney Parade could signal the end of his Welsh regional rugby career.

Other departures are Cardiff Blues-bound Wales back Hallam Amos, fly-half Jason Tovey, scrum-half Rhodri Davies, prop Dan Suter and wing George Gasson.

South Africans Rynard Landman, Zane Kirchner and Jarryd Sage also leave.

Henson is out of contract after signing on a two-year deal from Bristol in 2017.

He has also played for Swansea, Ospreys, Saracens, Toulon, Cardiff Blues, London Welsh and Bath.

The 2005 British and Irish Lions tourist has won 33 caps for Wales, helping them to the Grand Slam triumphs of 2005 and 2008.

Tovey, who last season became the first player to score 1,000 points for Dragons, leaves after completing a third spell at the region.

"We thank all the players for their hard work and professionalism during their time at Dragons," interim head coach Ceri Jones said.

"They leave with our best wishes and we wish them well in their future endeavours."