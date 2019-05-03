John Dalziel leaves Scotland Sevens for coaching role at Glasgow Warriors

John Dalziel took over as Scotland sevens head coach in 2017

Scotland are seeking a new sevens head coach after John Dalziel left to join Glasgow Warriors.

Dalziel will work as forwards coach, replacing Jonathan Humphreys, who leaves for a role with Wales in summer.

The former Border Reivers skipper took the sevens job in 2017 and his previous roles include head coach at Scotland under-20s and Melrose.

"John is an excellent young coach, innovative and driven," Glasgow head coach Dave Rennie said.

"The hard work starts now, but I am impressed with the set-up Dave Rennie has in place," Dalziel added.

"There is a team approach among the coaches and I've worked with many of the Glasgow players through the age-grade system or sevens, so I'm very much looking forward to this new stage of my career."

Current women's high performance manager Scott Forrest will coach the Scotland sevens team in their two remaining World Rugby Sevens Series rounds in London and Paris .