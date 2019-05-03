Pro14: Conor Murray and Keith Earls fit for Munster's play-off against Benetton

Conor Murray missed the win over Connacht with a neck injury while Keith Earls has been out since early April because of a thigh strain

Pro14 quarter-final: Munster v Benetton Venue: Thomond Park, Limerick Date: Saturday, 4 May Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Score updates & match report on BBC Sport website

Conor Murray and Keith Earls have been passed fit to start Munster's Pro14 quarter-final against Benetton but Joey Carbery misses Saturday's game.

Murray was a late withdrawal from Munster's win over Connacht last weekend after sustaining a neck twinge in the pre-match warm-up.

Earls has been out of action since early April because of a thigh injury.

Coach Johann van Graan has decided against risking fly-half Carbery as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

Carbery has not featured since suffering a recurrence of the injury in the European Champions Cup quarter-final win over Edinburgh in late March as Tyler Bleyendaal continues at fly-half.

The Munster side's three changes from the win over Connacht all come in the backs as Murray, Earls and centre Rory Scannell replace Neil Cronin, Calvin Nash and Dan Goggin.

Munster's unchanged pack includes captain Peter O'Mahony plus other Ireland regular CJ Stander as Tadhg Beirne, Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell also start.

Prop Stephen Archer is preferred to John Ryan who is named on a bench which also includes Billy Holland and JJ Hanrahan.

Benetton, the first Italian club ever to reach the Pro14 play-offs, make four changes from their win over Zebre last weekend.

Ratuva Tavuyara and Marco Zanon replace Angelo Esposito and Alberto Sgarbi at wing and centre respectively with Dewaldt Duvenage taking over from Tito Tebaldi at scrum-half.

The only change in the pack sees Marco Lazzaroni replacing Irne Herbst in the second row.

Benetton won 11 and drew two of their 21 games during the regular season as they finished third in Conference B.

In the most recent meeting between the sides, Munster won 37-28 in Italy three weeks ago.

Munster: Haley; Conway, Farrell, Scannell, Earls; Bleyendaal, Murray; Kilcoyne, Scannell, Archer, Kleyn, Beirne, O'Mahony (capt), Cloete, Stander.

Replacements: O'Byrne, Loughman, J Ryan, Holland, Botha, Mathewson, Hanrahan, Goggin.

Benetton: Hayward; Tavuyara, Zanon, Morisi, Ioane; Allan (capt), Duvenage; Quaglio, Bigi, Riccioni, Lazzaroni, Ruzza, Negri, Steyn, Halafihi.

Replacements: Faiva, Appiah, Pasquali, Herbst, Budd, Tebaldi, Rizzi, Sgarbi.