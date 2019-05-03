Pro14: Best fit for Ulster's Connacht play-off as Lowry and Lyttle both start

Rory Best (right) has been out since sustaining an ankle injury in Ulster's European Champions Cup defeat by Leinster on 30 March

Pro14 quarter-final: Ulster v Connacht Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Saturday, 4 May Kick-off: 17:35 BST Coverage: Live coverage on Radio Ulster FM & BBC Sport website; preview, updates & match report on BBC Sport website

Rory Best has been passed fit to make his final home appearance for Ulster in Saturday's Pro14 quarter-final against their Irish rivals Connacht.

Ireland skipper Best, who will retire from rugby after the World Cup, returns to an Ulster side minus injured wing Jacob Stockdale.

Stockdale's absence sees Rob Lyttle and Michael Lowry named in Ulster's backs.

With Ireland lock Quinn Roux ruled out by a virus, Gavin Thornbury is named in Connacht's second row.

Ireland wing Matt Healy returns to the Connacht backline while Stephen Fitzgerald's retention after playing in last weekend's defeat by Munster means that Niyi Adeolokun is not selected in the 23.

The Connacht starting team includes other Ireland internationals Bundee Aki, Jack Carty, Kieran Marmion, Ultan Dillane, Tiernan O'Halloran and Finlay Bealham.

Like Best, Darren Cave is also set to make his final home Ulster appearance before his retirement after being named on the bench as Luke Marshall and Stuart McCloskey occupy the centre berths.

Sean Reidy is included in the Ulster replacements after being forced off following a headbutt by Fergus McFadden in last weekend's win over Leinster.

Full-back Lowry is the only Ulster player retained from last weekend's starting line-up as frontline players Iain Henderson, John Cooney, Marcell Coetzee, Jordi Murphy, Kieran Treadwell and Billy Burns are among those who return.

Lowry's inclusion for Stockdale is also the sole change from the impressive 29-7 win over Edinburgh three weeks ago which clinched Ulster's quarter-final berth.

Ulster: Lowry; Baloucoune, Marshall, McCloskey, Lyttle; Burns, Cooney; O'Sullivan, Best (capt), Kane, Henderson, Treadwell, Timoney, Murphy, Coetzee.

Replacements: Herring, Warwick, O'Toole, O'Connor, Reidy, Shanahan, Cave, Kernohan.

Connacht: O'Halloran; Fitzgerald, Farrell, Aki, Healy; Carty, Marmion; Buckley, Heffernan, Bealham, Dillane, Thornbury, McKeon, Fainga'a, Butler (capt).

Replacements: Delahunt, McCabe, Carey, Masterson, Doyle, Blade, Daly, Leader.