Pro14 quarter-finals: Ulster wary of resurgent Connacht

Pro14 quarter-final: Ulster v Connacht Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Saturday, 4 May Kick-off: 17:35 BST Coverage: Live coverage on Radio Ulster FM & BBC Sport website; preview, updates & match report on BBC Sport website

Ulster have a chance to avenge their only defeat at Kingspan Stadium this season as Connacht return to Belfast for Saturday's Pro14 quarter-final.

Dan McFarland's side have accounted for the likes of Leinster, Racing 92 and Munster on their home turf this campaign but their loss to Connacht in early October remains a sore point.

The western province plundered their first win in Belfast since 1960 when they steam-rollered their hosts, who played most of the second half with 14 men.

The Galway-based side will not only have positive memories of their last meeting - Andy Friend's side have won their last three matches against their inter-provincial rivals.

"The last couple of performances against Connacht have been incredibly frustrating," admitted Ulster lock Iain Henderson.

"Down there is a very difficult place to go and play, we know that, and up here they really do embrace that underdog status and they come up here with a bit of a chip on their shoulder and looking to put a big performance in.

"The main thing for us is that we are aware of that [mentality] and that we don't let that affect us in anyway whatsoever."

Connacht can threaten from all over the park

Ulster, who have lost just one of their last seven Pro14 matches, are arguably enjoying a better run of form as the season draws to a conclusion but their struggles against Connacht highlight the narrowness of the margin between the two sides ahead of Saturday's contest.

Marcell Coetzee was sin-binned during the October defeat by Connacht and the Ulster flanker was also powerless to prevent his side from losing their Christmas-time derby at the Sportsground.

"Connacht are a really quality side and they've had our number over the last two games as well so it's not going to be easy at all," Coetzee acknowledged.

"I know playing at home will give us that little edge but at the end of the day it counts for nothing and it's about whether you front up or not and who wants it most."

The South Africa international added: "They play with a very high tempo. If you take their set-pieces and the tempo that they play the game, they've got dangerous attackers out the back, their counter-attack is very good and they've got threats all over the park."

Connacht fly-half Jack Carty is the joint-highest points scorer in the Pro14 this season with 149

Connacht are making their first appearance in the Pro14 play-offs since winning the title in 2016 but, similar to Ulster under McFarland, they have rediscovered some of their best form this season with the arrival of a new head coach.

Former Australia Sevens coach Friend has brought the best out of the likes of Jack Carty, Tom Farrell, Paul Boyle and Caolin Blade in his first season in charge, with Carty earning his first Ireland cap as a reward for his excellent form.

"It's quite been a long season but this is exactly where we want to be," said Connacht full-back Tiernan O'Halloran.

"We set our goals out at the start of the season and we work towards that, we've had our ups and downs throughout the season, but we've got to where we want to be and we've got a quarter-final now.

"Up to Belfast where we got our first win in 50-odd years so obviously that's positive to think of but we're under no illusions how tough it is going to be in a quarter-final up there in front of a packed-out stadium."

"There's always that bite to an inter-pro game and to have it now in knock-out rugby as well adds that little bit extra to it as well. We're looking forward an attritional game and it is knock-out rugby so everybody on both sides will be looking to bring their A game."

The winner on Saturday will progress to a Pro14 semi-final against Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun on Friday, 17 May.