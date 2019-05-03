Liam Williams: Wales and Saracens back aims to complete dream season

Liam Williams has won 56 caps for Wales

Wales full-back Liam Williams is aiming to complete a dream season by adding Champions Cup and English Premiership titles to Grand Slam success.

Williams played a pivotal part in Wales' unbeaten autumn and Six Nations campaigns which has seen Warren Gatland's side rise to second in the world rankings.

Now the 28-year-old has his eyes on a double with Saracens.

"It has been an amazing season which hopefully is not over," said Williams.

Saracens face reigning champions Leinster in the Champions Cup final at Newcastle's St James' Park on 11 May and also hope to win the Gallagher Premiership final at Twickenham three weeks later on 1 June.

No Welsh side has won Europe's top club prize since the competition was introduced in 1995, but Williams is looking to become the 11th Welshman to be a Champions Cup final winner.

Williams would follow in the footsteps of fellow countrymen Tony Rees, Ieuan Evans, Nathan Thomas, Richard Webster, Allan Bateman, Andy Newman, Rob Howley, Gareth Thomas, Gethin Jenkins and Leigh Halfpenny.

Liam Williams started three tests for the British and Irish Lions at full-back against New Zealand in 2017

Speaking to the Scrum V podcast, Williams said: "It is like the Champions League of rugby and the best club competition we can play in.

"It is going to be a tough game and Leinster are playing really well so it is going to be a ding dong battle.

"I have not won this tournament before and would like to do that so much.

"I think we owe them one from last year where they booted us out in the quarter-final."

Williams has been named in Warren Gatland's 42-man World Cup training squad, but clubs matters concern him over the next month.

It is Williams' second season since joining Saracens from Scarlets and in the first campaign, Mark McCall's side won the domestic title at Twickenham with a play-off final win over Exeter.

Williams missed the final run-in with a shoulder injury and he is determined to play his part this season on the field.

"These sort of occasions are why I joined Saracens," said Williams.

"There are a few huge games to come and two trophies to be won.

"One of the main reasons I came here was Saracens were back-to-back European champions in the two seasons before I joined.

"Everything is great up here and I have settled in well into a wonderful environment."

Familiar foes

Williams could come up against an old Swansea Schoolboys colleague in Leinster's Rhys Ruddock in the Newcastle showpiece final.

In 2002, Williams and Ruddock lined up in the same west Wales Under-11s squad when they faced now Saracens duo Billy and Mako Vunipola and Bath back-rower Taulupe Faletau in the east Wales side.

"I have known Rhys since we were kids and he is a great bloke," said Williams.

"He is a big player for them and it will be good to play against him."

Liam Willlams (middle row) and Rhys Ruddock (back row) in same West Wales Under-11s team

So after Williams and Ruddock grew up playing against each other for Swansea village junior sides Waunarlwydd and Mumbles, they could now find themselves featuring for English and Irish teams in a European final.

Their journeys have been very different.

Williams has forced his way to the international pinnacle after being a late developer in the professional game where he only broke through after a period working as a scaffolder.

After growing up in Swansea and representing Wales Under-18s, Ruddock declared his allegiance to Ireland, the country of his birth and the nationality of his mother Bernadette.

Flanker Ruddock has gone on to win 21 caps after coming through the Leinster academy. He is the son of 2005 Grand Slam winning Wales coach Mike who also guided Leinster between 1997 and 2000.

"I have vivid memories of Rhys and Liam playing together for west Wales," said Ruddock.

"Liam had the same sort of traits he shows now with the explosive qualities he shows now. He was very tricky to mark and pin down.

"He was a bundle of energy and a tough lad even though he would not have been one of the biggest on the field.

"There is the old saying the cream always rises to the top. Both of those guys have added value to the winning environments they have been involved in.

"Liam had a bit of later start before his talents were recognised and appreciated, but what a fantastic journey ever since and a wonderful player he has proved to be."