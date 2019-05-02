Dean Ryan set to take over as Dragons head coach

Dean Ryan has coached the Barbarians as well as Bristol, Gloucester and Worcester

Dragons are set to appoint Dean Ryan, the former Worcester director of rugby, as their new head coach.

The 52-year-old will take over at Rodney Parade in place of Bernard Jackman, who left in December 2018.

Ceri Jones has coached the Welsh Pro 14 region in an interim role since the departure of the former Ireland hooker.

Ryan has been the Rugby Football Union's head of international player development since July 2016, after three years at the Worcester helm.

The former England number eight is no stranger to Rodney Parade, as he took on the role of rugby consultant for Dragons in December 2012.

Ryan has also coached Bristol and Gloucester, and was Scotland assistant coach from 2012-13.

Dragons finished second bottom of Pro14 Conference B last season, with five wins from 21 games, despite a recruitment drive last summer that included the arrival of Wales internationals Ross Moriarty, Richard Hibbard and Aaron Jarvis.

However, Dragons did finish on a high by beating Welsh rivals Scarlets 34-32 in the Judgement Day regular season finale at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

It has been a period of upheaval for the Gwent outfit, with Dragons managing director Mike Davies also leaving his role in April after a year in the job.