James Craig: Northampton lock to retire at end of season

James Craig toured South Africa with the England Saxons in 2016

Northampton Saints lock James Craig will retire at the end of the season to concentrate on his coaching career.

Craig has been plagued by injuries in the past two years, making just four substitute appearances this season.

The 30-year-old joined from Leeds in 2011 and has played 73 times, helping the club win the European Challenge Cup and Premiership title in 2014.

Craig, who has been helping train the academy sides since 2015, said he was "extremely proud" of his Saints career.

"I have been battling injuries for some time now, but I am so grateful to my team-mates and all the medical and backroom staff at the club for everything they have done for me," Craig told the club website.

"I am continuing to try and help the squad as much as possible until my contract is complete, but I am excited to see what the future holds."