Premiership: Bath v Wasps

Will Chudley will partner Freddie Burns in the half-backs for Bath against Wasps

Gallagher Premiership Venue: The Recreation Ground Date: Sunday, 5 May Kick-off: 15:00 Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Bath welcome back scrum-half Will Chudley to their starting side in their only change to face Wasps at The Rec.

Anthony Watson continues his injury comeback in the back three alongside Joe Cokanasiga and Ruaridh McConnochie.

Wasps locks Joe Launchbury and James Gaskell have both recovered from injuries to start for the visitors.

Prop Simon McIntyre is handed a first Premiership start since April 2018 as he replaces the injured Zurabi Zhvania, while hooker Tom Cruse also starts.

Bath and Wasps are five and four points respectively behind fourth-placed Northampton with two games to play, both needing victory to keep their play-off hopes alive.

Bath: Watson; Cokanasiga, Joseph, Roberts, McConnochie; Burns, Chudley; Obano, Dunn, Lahiff, Attwood, Ewels (capt), Ellis, Underhill, Mercer.

Replacements: Batty, Van Rooyen, Nixon, Douglas, Stooke, Fotuali'i, Davies, Wright.

Wasps: Le Roux; Watson, De Jongh, Lovobalavu, Bassett; Miller, Simpson; McIntyre, Cruse, Brookes, Launchbury, Gaskell, Shields, Carr, Hughes.

Replacements: Taylor, Harris, Cooper-Woolley, Rowlands, Johnson, Hampson, Sopoaga, Neal.

Referee: Luke Pearce.

