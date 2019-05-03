Premiership: Northampton Saints v Worcester Warriors

Ben Franks starts at tight-head prop for Northampton against Worcester

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Franklin's Gardens Date: Saturday, 4 May Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Play-off chasing Northampton make just two changes as they host Worcester in their final home game of the regular Premiership season.

Props Alex Waller and Ben Franks come in to start in the front row.

Worcester have skipper GJ van Velze back for the first time since suffering an arm injury in February.

But Ryan Mills has undergone surgery and Marco Mama, who has been captain for the past two games, is now out with a dead leg that left him in hospital.

Brothers Alex and Ethan Waller will pack down on opposite sides of the scrum for Saints and Warriors respectively.

Northampton are fourth in the table level on points with fifth-placed Harlequins, but ahead on games won with two matches to play.

Worcester secured their safety by beating rivals Gloucester on Sunday.

Northampton director of rugby Chris Boyd told BBC Radio Northampton:

"We've put ourselves in control of our own destiny for now. But we've still got a couple of crucial fixtures to get through.

"If we did manage to win our last two games I'd certainly be happy. If we didn't, I wouldn't.

"But we're getting pretty close to where I think we need to be. At the moment, we're concentrating really hard on playing well against Worcester.

"They come here free from the burden of relegation, but we've got to stand up and get some points at home to keep ourselves alive."

Worcester director of rugby Alan Solomons told BBC Hereford & Worcester:

"It was just a case of getting the job done last week. Now we play again after only a six-day turnaround and our big challenge, especially next season, is to be more consistent.

"We still want to do as well as we can over the last two matches and finish strongly, but Northampton have some good players.

"They are a team who play with good tempo, with two good half-backs, in Cobus Reinach and Dan Biggar - and Courtney Lawes is a big factor in their pack."

Northampton: Tuala; Collins, Hutchinson, Burrell, Naiyaravoro; Biggar, Reinach; Waller (capt), Marshall, Franks, Ratuniyarawa, Lawes, Gibson, Wood, Harrison.

Replacements: Ma'asi, Van Wyk, Hill, Coles, Ludlam, Mitchell, Francis, Pisi.

Worcester: Pennell; Humphreys, Venter, Te'o, Adams; Weir, Hougaard; Waller, Annett, Schonert, Bresler, Barry, Du Preez, Lewis, Van Velze (capt).

Replacements: Singleton, Black, Milasinovich, Fatialofa Kitchener, Hill, Heaney, Lance.

Referee: Christophe Ridley.

