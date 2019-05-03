Premiership: Saracens v Exeter Chiefs

Experienced Saracens scrum-half Richard Wigglesworth has made the most appearances in the history of the Premiership, and has won a record five finals

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Allianz Park Date: Saturday, 4 May Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Saracens make 11 changes from the win over Wasps as they rest key players ahead of the European Champions Cup final against Leinster next weekend.

Winger Rotimi Segun makes his first Premiership start as Richard Wigglesworth captains the side.

Exeter Chiefs, along with Sarries, are already assured of a home semi-final.

Forwards Josh Caulfield and Richard Capstick make their first league starts in a XV which has 12 changes from the victory over Harlequins last time out.

Wales and British & Irish Lions winger Alex Cuthbert returns in the back line while centre Max Bodilly makes his first league start of the season.

Tonga international Onehunga Kaufusi is named in a Premiership squad for the first time and England Under-20 international Sam Maunder provides back-up to older brother Jack at scrum-half.

Meanwhile, flanker Sean Reffell and fly-half Manu Vunipola, cousin of England internationals Billy and Mako, could make their first Premiership appearances for Saracens from the bench.

The Chiefs need just two points to be assured of finishing top of the table for a second successive season.

The Devon side have won on two of their past four trips to Allianz Park, but Sarries are unbeaten in twenty home games in all competitions since Leicester were victorious in north London in February 2018.

Saracens: Gallagher; Segun, Bosch, Tompkins, Lewington; Malins, Wigglesworth (capt); Barrington, Gray, Koch, Isiekwe, Skelton, Clark, Burger, Earl.

Replacements: Woolstencroft, Thompson-Stringer, Judge, Day, Reffell, Whiteley, Vunipola, Morris.

Exeter: Dollman; O'Flaherty, Bodilly, Whitten, Cuthbert; Steenson (capt), J Maunder; Moon, Cowan-Dickie, Francis, Atkins, Caulfield, Lonsdale, Capstick, Lawday.

Replacements: Taione, Keast, Street, Salmon, Kaufusi, S Maunder, Simmonds, Hendrickson.

Referee: Ian Tempest.

