Rhys Carre: Wales selection not influenced by England link, says Warren Gatland

Rhys Carre in action for Wales under-18 against England in 2016, but he is still eligible for England at senior level

Head coach Warren Gatland says Rhys Carre's eligibility to play for England did not influence his decision to include him in Wales' extended World Cup squad.

The 21-year-old uncapped loose-head prop is leaving Cardiff Blues to join Saracens next season.

Gatland admitted he discussed how Carre's selection would be perceived.

"But I would not let that influence me in terms of feeling he was the right person for the job," he said.

Carre has come through the Blues age-grade system and represented Wales Under-20s, but also qualifies for England through a family link.

He would not be tied to Wales until he has played in a senior Test match.

Another complication is Wales' selection policy means international players can only continue to represent the senior national side while playing for a club outside Wales if they have won 60 caps.

However, Carre could play for Wales even after joining Saracens as he is yet to make a senior appearance.

Gatland sees him as a "player of the future" and immediate cover for the injured Rob Evans, while Wyn Jones has also suffered calf problems in the last year.

But the New Zealander says he is surprised at Carre's decision to play his club rugby in England from next season.

"John Mulvihill (Blues head coach) asked me to talk to Rhys but I felt it was not my position to do so; it was more appropriate that Wayne Pivac spoke to him because he will be in the role after me," Gatland said.

"He sees it as a chance to go and get experience at one of the best clubs in Europe. I can understand that, but he also needs to play and that is the risk he takes going there.

"I cannot see him overtaking Mako Vunipola where he could potentially have been a regular starter for the Blues next season.

"He has made the decision and if he feels it is the right one, good luck to him."