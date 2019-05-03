Premiership: Gloucester v Newcastle Falcons

Toby Flood's Newcastle reached the Premiership semi-finals last season but could see their six-year stay in the top flight ended this weekend

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Kingsholm Stadium Date: Saturday, 4 May Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Newcastle have to beat Gloucester to keep their hopes of Premiership survival alive, yet could be relegated before kick-off at Kingsholm.

If Leicester pick up two points from their match at Harlequins on Friday, Falcons will be 11 adrift at the bottom of the table with only two games left.

The hosts, who need a point to clinch third place in the table, make five changes to their starting line-up.

Scotland centre Alex Dunbar makes his first league start for Newcastle.

Alex Tait comes in at full-back for the Falcons, Zach Kibirige replaces the injured Vereniki Goneva on the wing and Michael Young comes in at scrum-half.

Callum Chick starts at flanker in place of the injured Mark Wilson, while lock Sean Robinson makes his first start since December having returned from a broken arm.

Jason Woodward starts at full-back for Gloucester, with Callum Braley coming in at scrum-half as skipper Willi Heinz is ruled out.

In the forward pack, props Fraser Balmain and Josh Hohneck return and Jaco Kriel replaces Jake Polledri at openside flanker.

Gloucester: Woodward; Sharples, Twelvetrees, Atkinson, Banahan; Cipriani, Braley; Hohneck, Marais, Balmain, Slater, Mostert, Ackermann, Kriel, Morgan (capt).

Replacements: Sherry, Rapava Ruskin, Dreyer, Ludlow, Polledri, Vellacott, Evans, Purdy.

Newcastle: Tait; Kibirige, Dunbar, Williams, Sinoti; Flood (capt), Young; Mulipola, McGuigan, Ah You, Green, Robinson, Chick, Graham, Nagusa.

Replacements: Socino, Lockwood, Davison, Witty, Blamire, Stuart, Swiel, Wacokecoke.

Referee: Tom Foley.

