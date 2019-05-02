Premiership: Bristol Bears v Sale Sharks

Charles Piutau's season has been dogged by injuries which has restricted him to just nine appearances

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Ashton Gate Date: Friday, 3 May Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Bristol's former New Zealand full-back Charles Piutau is fit to start their final home game of the season.

Piutau has recovered from a calf injury and is one of three changes, with brother Siale coming into midfield and prop Yann Thomas returning.

Sale boss Steve Diamond keeps the same starting line-up which beat Bath 6-3 in their last game last Friday.

The only change comes on the bench where hooker Curtis Langdon has recovered to replace Ewan Ashman.

Bristol: C Piutau; Pincus, O'Conor, S Piutau, Leiua; Sheedy (co-capt), Uren; Thomas, Thacker, Afoa, Holmes, Vui, Luatua (co-capt), Thomas, Haining.

Replacements: Fenton-Wells, Lay, Thiede, Crane, Smith, Randall, Madigan, Luke Daniels.

Sale: James; Solomona, James, O'Connor, Ashton; MacGinty, de Klerk; Harrison, Webber, John, Beaumont, Phillips, B Curry, T Curry, Ross (capt).

Replacements: Langdon, Morozov, Jones, Postlethwaite, Strauss, Cliff, Redpath, Reed.

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.