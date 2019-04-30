Jacob Stockdale: Ulster wing 'unlikely' for Pro14 quarter-final against Connacht

Stockdale is unlikely to feature in what will be Rory Best's final home match for Ulster

Ireland wing Jacob Stockdale is 'unlikely' to be fit for Ulster's Pro14 quarter-final against Connacht.

Stockdale, 23, is struggling to recover from the hamstring injury he suffered in Ulster's win in Edinburgh.

Team captain Rory Best has returned to training after an ankle injury and is expected to feature for Ulster in his final game at Kingspan Stadium.

"It's unlikely that Jacob will be playing but I'd be hopeful that Rory will be," said coach Dan McFarland.

Veteran hooker Best, 36, plans to retire from rugby after this year's World Cup in Japan.

The Ireland captain had already confirmed his intention to finish his Test career after the tournament but has also taken the decision not to continue playing for a 16th season with his province.

Second row Iain Henderson expects the retirement of Best and centre Darren Cave to provide extra motivation for the players on Saturday.

"It's something that will be at the back of Rory's mind and it will be at the back of a couple of player's minds," said Henderson.

"That emotion is something that we can use in a massively positive manner, it's something that we use to add an extra spark to our fire, if you like, to boost us on in performance in terms of how we start and finish the game.

"For him and potentially for Darren Cave, two incredible servants for Ulster rugby, who all the other players would want to do just for.

Flanker Sean Reidy is another fitness concern for Ulster as he follows the return to play protocols for the concussion injury.

McFarland expects his side to continue to improve as they prepare for their second knock-out match of the season following their Champions Cup quarter-final defeat by Leinster.

"The motivation comes from wanting to play at our best and the desire to progress," added the Ulster head coach.

"We'll have learned from the process of going through that game at the Aviva and losing that game, we've taken a lot out of that and hopefully we can put them into practice at the weekend."