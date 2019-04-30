Josh Ibuanokpe: Saracens sign Harlequins' ex-England age-group prop

Josh Ibuanokpe balanced rugby for Harlequins with a chemistry degree at Bristol University

Saracens have signed prop Josh Ibuanokpe from Harlequins on an undisclosed-length contract.

The 23-year-old tighthead has spent five years with Quins, signing his first professional deal last summer.

He made his Premiership and European debuts this season but will leave The Stoop this summer.

"Saracens have a history of developing young players and I'm excited to see how far my game can develop with them," he said.

"I know a few of the players at the club and they've spoken about the tight-knit nature of the squad."

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall said: "We are excited to have signed a player of Josh's potential and look forward to working with him at Saracens."

The signing of the former England age-group forward comes after Saracens announced that Cornish Pirates scrum-half Alex Day and Worcester hooker Jack Singleton will be joining the reigning Premiership champions at the end of the season.