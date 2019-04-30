Joel Matavesi: Newcastle centre agrees new one-year contract

Newcastle centre Joel Matavesi
Joel Matavesi is the younger brother of Newcastle centre Josh

Centre Joel Matavesi has agreed a new one-year contract with Premiership club Newcastle Falcons.

The 22-year-old younger brother of Josh, also a Falcons centre, joined the club in 2017 from Redruth.

Cornwall-born Matavesi has been a vital part of the club's A team winning the Premiership Rugby Shield's Northern Conference this season.

"I'm loving my time up here so far," he said. "I've come on loads, I want to continue to do so."

Joel's other older brother Sam plays for Cornish Pirates and Fiji.

