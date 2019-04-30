Rugby World Cup: Gatland to name 2019 training squad

Warren Gatland took over as Wales coach after they failed to make it out of their Pool at the 2007 World Cup

Wales coach Warren Gatland will today name a squad of more than 40 players to prepare for the 2019 World Cup, which takes place in Japan in the autumn.

The Grand Slam holders will have summer training camps in Switzerland and Turkey plus warm up games against England and Ireland.

Gatland will settle on his final 31-man party around the beginning of September.

Wales' World Cup opens against Georgia in Tokyo on Monday, 23 September.

They will go on to play Australia, Fiji and Uruguay in Pool D.

Wales World Cup fixtures - Pool D Mon, 23 Sept: Wales v Georgia, Toyota Stadium, Tokyo (11:15 BST) Sun, 29 Sept: Wales v Australia, Toyota Stadium, Tokyo (08:45 BST) Wed, 9 Oct: Wales v Fiji, Oita Stadium, Oita (10:45 BST) Sun, 13 Oct: Wales v Uruguay, Kumamoto Prefectural Athletic Stadium, Kumamoto City (09:15 BST)

Wales' busy summer of preparation includes training camps trips to Switzerland and Turkey and four home and away warm-up Tests against England and Ireland in August and September.

Gatland is set to name his final World Cup squad during the week of the second Ireland game which takes place on 7 September.

Grand Slam champions Wales kick off their World Cup campaign in Japan against Georgia on September 23, which is followed by further pool stage clashes with Australia, Fiji and Uruguay.

Wales' best World Cup finish came at the inaugural 1987 tournament when they beat Australia in the third-place play-off in Rotorua, New Zealand.

They next made the last four under Gatland in 2011, losing the New Zealand tournament's third-place play-off against the Wallabies.

In 2015 Gatland's side helped end hosts England's hopes at the group stage, but were beaten by South Africa at Twickenham in the quarter-finals.

Gatland will leave the role following his third tournament in charge with fellow New Zealander, Scarlets boss Wayne Pivac taking over.