Lloyd Fairbrother: Dragons prop signs new contract

Prop Lloyd Fairbrother has played 110 games for Dragons since making his regional debut in September 2014

Dragons prop Lloyd Fairbrother has signed a new contract to keep him at Rodney Parade and in the Pro14.

The length of the new deal has not been revealed by the region.

"I'm delighted to sign a new contract and extend my stay," Fairbrother said.

"It's fantastic that Lloyd, a real cornerstone of our pack, has committed to the Dragons as we continue to shape the squad for next season," head coach Ceri Jones said. "Lloyd has enjoyed a very strong season."

Fairbrother is the latest player to sign a new deal after Tavis Knoyle, Jared Rosser, Ashton Hewitt, Adam Warren, Matthew Screech and Lewis Evans all committed to Rodney Parade until at least 2020.

However, Wales wing Hallam Amos will leave the region to join Cardiff Blues.