Jimmy Gopperth: Wasps back breaks thumb on injury return

Jimmy Gopperth has scored 771 points for Wasps since signing from Newcastle in 2015

Playmaker Jimmy Gopperth will miss Wasps' remaining two Premiership games after breaking his thumb on his return from a pre-season knee injury.

The 35-year-old, who can play fly-half or inside centre, also dislocated his thumb in Saturday's loss to Saracens.

Gopperth had been out for eight months after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in August.

"Absolutely gutted not to be involved for the rest of the season with the boys," he posted on his Instagram page.

"On a positive note I was so happy with how my knee felt. All the hard work has paid off and now I can keep working hard to hit next season fitter and stronger."

Gopperth was the star of the 2016-17 campaign, winning the players', Premiership and Wasps' player of the year awards.