Conor Murray: Munster scrum-half fit for Pro14 quarter-final on Saturday

Conor Murray was visibly upset when he left the pitch during the warm-up last Saturday

Pro14 play-offs: Munster v Benetton Venue: Thomond Park, Limerick Date: Saturday, 4 May Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Score updates and match report the BBC Sport website

Munster's Conor Murray is available for his side's Pro14 quarter-final against Benetton on Saturday having recovered from a minor neck injury.

Scrum-half Murray was named to start against Connacht last weekend but withdrew during the warm-up.

The province are set to be furthered bolstered by the likely return of Murray's international team-mates Joey Carbery and Keith Earls.

A win on Saturday would set-up a semi-final derby against holders Leinster.

Murray, 30, returned to training on Monday to relieve concerns that he had aggravated the same injury that kept him sidelined for five months last year.

Fly-half Carbery missed Munster's European semi-final defeat by Saracens and has not played since picking up a hamstring injury against Edinburgh on 30 March.

He could come in to replace Tyler Bleyendaal who has occupied the number 10 jersey in his absence, while Earls is set to be restored to the wing as he returns from a thigh strain.