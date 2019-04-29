Ulster rugby: Reidy a doubt for Connacht quarter-final

Reidy was replaced after 15 minutes of Ulster's 14-13 win against Leinster

Flanker Sean Reidy is Ulster's only new injury concern ahead of their Pro14 quarter-final against Connacht.

The back-row forward, 29, suffered a concussion during Ulster's one-point win over Leinster and is following the return to play protocols.

Rory Best (ankle) is hoping to feature against Connacht and Jacob Stockdale (hamstring) has to prove his fitness.

Connacht visit Kingspan Stadium on Saturday with a semi-final against Glasgow Warriors on 17 May at stake.

Ulster have home advantage for the play-off tie after losing just one of their last eight Pro14 matches to finish in second place in Conference B while Connacht finished third in the Conference A standings.

Connacht won both regular-season matches between the two inter-provincial rivals - including a first win in Belfast in 58 years - but the Galway-based side have struggled for form in recent weeks and their defeat by Munster last weekend was their second Pro14 loss in their last six league outings.