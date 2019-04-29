Alex Day: Saracens sign Cornish Pirates scrum-half

Alex Day
Alex Day captained England to the World Under-20 Championship in 2013

Saracens have signed Cornish Pirates scrum-half Alex Day, who will join the Premiership side this summer.

The 26-year-old former Northampton Saints youngster is a former England Under-20 international.

"I'd like to thank everyone at Cornish Pirates for everything they have done for me," Day - who joined the Pirates in 2015 - told the Saracens website.

"[Sarries] been really successful over the past five years or so and I'm excited to be a part of that."

The length of his contract with Sarries has not been disclosed.

