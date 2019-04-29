Connor Collett: Newcastle Falcons flanker signs new two-year contract
- From the section Rugby Union
Newcastle Falcons flanker Connor Collett has signed a new two-year contract with the Premiership club.
The 23-year-old joined the Falcons in the summer of 2018 from New Zealand province North Harbour.
He has gone on to make two first-team appearances for Newcastle this season, and been a regular in the A team.
"I have settled in very well this year with help from players and staff, and I am looking forward to what the next couple of years may bring," he said.