Connor Collett: Newcastle Falcons flanker signs new two-year contract

Connor Collett helped Newcastle Falcons' A-team to the Northern Conference title in this season&rsquo;s Premiership Rugby Shield
Newcastle Falcons flanker Connor Collett has signed a new two-year contract with the Premiership club.

The 23-year-old joined the Falcons in the summer of 2018 from New Zealand province North Harbour.

He has gone on to make two first-team appearances for Newcastle this season, and been a regular in the A team.

"I have settled in very well this year with help from players and staff, and I am looking forward to what the next couple of years may bring," he said.

