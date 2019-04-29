Ireland rugby: Scrum coach John Fogarty to join Andy Farrell's backroom staff

Fogarty has been Leinster's scrum coach since 2015

Leinster scrum coach John Fogarty will join the Ireland coaching team after the end of the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Fogarty will replace New Zealander Greg Feek as part of the new backroom team under incoming head coach Andy Farrell.

Feek plans to end his eight-year spell with the Ireland team at the end of the tournament to focus on coaching Japanese club NEC Green Rockets.

Ex-hooker Fogarty will also work across all four Irish provinces in his role as IRFU National Academy forwards coach.

"I've enjoyed my time in Leinster Rugby. Working with some of the players from a young age and seeing them grow into senior players with Leinster and for some, with Ireland, has been brilliant," said Fogarty.

"To get the chance to now develop that further with all four academies and to work with Andy Farrell and the rest of the Ireland set up is something that I'm very much looking forward to.

"I wouldn't have had this chance though if Leinster Rugby and Leo Cullen hadn't given me the opportunity to work with the Leinster senior team. I am very grateful for that opportunity. I'll miss what we have built here at Leinster but I am equally excited by what lies ahead."

Ireland defence coach Farrell will succeed Joe Schmidt as head coach at the end of this year's tournament in Japan with existing coaches Simon Easterby and Richie Murphy also contracted to remain until June 2020 but Feek, who also served as a Leinster coach before joining the Irish set up, had indicated his intention to step down after dividing his time between Japan and Ireland for the past year.

As the National Academy forwards coach, Fogarty will oversee the development of forward coaches within the Irish system and also hold technical clinics with the provincial academies, national age-grade squads and players in the National Talent squad.

IRFU performance director David Nucifora said: "John has illustrated a keen insight into the technical aspects of forward play and this new role will enable him to drive alignment, innovation and development across the coaching and player pathway.

"His scrum expertise and knowledge of the players within the system makes John a terrific choice for the national team role from 2020. His progression through the IRFU coaching pathway to this position as an indigenous Irish coach is also very pleasing."

Fogarty, who was part of the 2009 European Cup-winning Leinster squad, made 44 appearances for the province and also represented Munster and Connacht during a playing career in which he was also capped once by Ireland against New Zealand in 2010.