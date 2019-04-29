Pro14: Ulster try-scoring debut 'a dream come true' - Marcus Rea

Marcus Rea in action against Leinster's Nick McCarthy and Will Connors

Ulster back-row forward Marcus Rea says his try-scoring debut in the 14-13 win over Leinster and playing with his brother Matty was "a dream come true".

Rea, 21, scored the decisive try after being introduced as a replacement for Sean Reidy midway through the first half and was named man of the match.

"I'm happy I had some influence, did things to the best of my ability and helped the team to a win," said Rea.

"Happy to get the try and maybe small involvements that people didn't see."

Flanker Rea became the 10th academy player to appear for Ulster this season when he came on for the injured Reidy to play in an unaccustomed number eight position.

He joined elder brother Matty in the back row and produced an eye-catching first competitive performance in a senior Ulster shirt.

"Just to be on the pitch with Matthew and make my parents proud - that's first and foremost what this week was all about for me. The rest is just an added bonus," explained Marcus.

"I found out I was playing on Monday but it didn't really kick in until we arrived at the ground. The hard work I put in through the week paid off and I had Matthew helping me the whole way through.

"Alan O'Connor and Nick Timoney and the other back-rowers helped me out so credit to them. Me knowing my own detail is up to me but it was good to have them helping me out on the pitch.

"There's such a difference between the club game and the professional game. The pro game is just running and running so it was just nice to get a break from play and back into the line at times.

"Now I have to keep my head down and show what I can do in training. This pre-season is a big one for me - especially in a World Cup year with a chance to maybe get a few more games under my belt and start to push guys."

'I'm just a country boy from Glarryford'

Rea's 62nd-minute try was converted by Peter Nelson to edge the hosts to a one-point victory over their interprovincial rivals in the final Pro14 game of the regular season at Kingspan Stadium.

"I just kind of saw the gap and took the opportunity. We work on that kind of grappling thing with Dan Soper in the gym and sometimes you wonder what it's about but it pays off and that's what gets you over the line.

"To be honest the whole situation is pretty big at the minute. I'm just a country boy from Glarryford and that's all I'll ever be."

Matty Rea, 25, has made 27 appearances for Ulster and played with his brother for their local club Ballymena.

Matthew Rea (left) with brother and fellow Ulster back-rower Marcus

"We've played together a few times for Ballymena and we get on well and back each other up," explained Marcus.

"There was a stage in Matthew's career where he maybe didn't know if he was going to make it. I just kind of said to him 'we're going to do it together' and we did.

"Hopefully we have many more games to come where we can pull the jersey on together.

"He was 24 when he got his first cap - he came through the club set-up at Ballymena and played there and got into the academy set-up and showed his physical dominance.

"He has always been a great influence on my career - watching him and being proud of him.

"He still has to get on the scoreboard yet though - I'll keep him going about that. He was close but maybe needs to do a wee bit more work in the gym!".