Championship: Jersey Reds' fourth-placed finish pleases boss Harvey Biljon

Jersey Reds' final game of the season is the annual Siam Cup clash with Guernsey on 11 May at St Peter

Jersey Reds director of rugby Harvey Biljon says his side's fourth-placed finish in the Championship is pleasing.

The islanders lost their final game of the season 36-23 to Coventry.

Despite the result at St Peter the Reds still ended with their best-ever position in the second tier.

"It wasn't the way we wanted to end the season, we wanted to celebrate it with a win, but we're still going to celebrate a very successful season," Biljon told BBC Radio Jersey.

"A top four finish, a squad that's worked really hard all year and we've played some fantastic rugby and given the supporters some excitement."

Despite the success of the season, where the islanders won 12 of their 22 games including one of just two victories over champions London Irish, Biljon says his side can get better next season.

"I don't want to sound negative, but I'm probably a coach that's always going 'why weren't we third third, whey weren't we second'," he added.

"I've not had chance to take stock of the season, sit down and reflect, but when myself and the coaches do we'll be making sure we work pretty hard to get ourselves improving again next year."