Saracens loss motivated Glasgow to excel in pursuit of semi-final - Dave Rennie

Sam Johnson scored the first of four Glasgow tries against Edinburgh

Dave Rennie says being "embarrassed" by Saracens in the Champions Cup motivated Glasgow Warriors to reach the Pro14 semi-finals.

Warriors beat Edinburgh 34-10 to finish top of Conference A and secure a home tie in the last four against Ulster or Connacht.

They had been knocked out of Europe with a 56-27 loss at Saracens in March.

"It's certainly forced us to have a look at what we're doing," said Glasgow head coach Rennie.

"It is significant because we were embarrassed. What upset us was we just didn't work hard enough for each other.

"Our leaders have done a great job. We've been better over the last three weeks."

Sam Johnson, Ali Price, Niko Matawalu and Tommy Seymour crossed as Glasgow finished their regular league season with a bonus-point win.

"Massive defensively and really clinical when we got our opportunities," Rennie told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound.

"I couldn't be happier. We're missing a lot of men tonight. I think we've got 11 forwards injured.

"There was a bit of edge to our performance. I thought we were really aggressive. There was just really good energy."

'Edinburgh have to take their medicine'

Richard Cockerill admitted his Edinburgh team had been "beaten by a better side" as they finished fifth in Conference B and were consigned to next season's Challenge Cup.

"Glasgow are a team that is clearly confident, they're good enough to win the competition," he said. "Good luck to them for the semi and the final.

"Sometimes you have to take your medicine and tonight was one of those nights. I'm the head coach and I take full responsibility for how we played tonight and it's my fault we lost.

"We've had some big wins and some big performances and probably the attrition of the season's probably caught up with us a little bit.

"We just need to keep building on what we're doing. We're taking good steps in the right direction and no-one said it was going to be smooth."