Saracens Women beat Harlequins Ladies retain Premier 15s crown

Premier 15s final Saracens (27) 33 Tries: Cleall 2, Gregson, Harrison 2 Cons: Harrison Pen: Harrison 2 Harelquins (0) 17 Tries: Cornborough, Burford Con: Scott 2 Pen: Scott

Saracens won a second successive Premier 15s title after seeing off a late comeback from Harlequins.

England forward Poppy Cleall and fly-half Zoe Harrison both crossed twice for the defending champions.

Saracens wing Sydney Gregson also scored in a dominant first half which saw Quins rarely venture into the opposition's 22.

But Harlequins improved after the break and were rewarded with tries from Vickii Cornborough and Rachael Burford.

Quins full-back Emily Scott scored a penalty, but Harrison replied with two of her own to ensure victory for Sarries.

The match was a repeat of last season's final, when Saracens were crowned champions of the inaugural Premier 15s - the top tier of English women's rugby.

More to follow.