Gareth Anscombe: Wales fly-half focused on Cardiff Blues success

Gareth Anscombe scoring for Cardiff Blues against Ospreys at the 2018 Judgement Day at the Principality Stadium

Guinness Pro14: Cardiff Blues v Ospreys Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 27 April Kick-off: 17:15 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru and updates on the BBC Sport website

Wales fly-half Gareth Anscombe says he will be fully committed to the Cardiff Blues cause when he faces his future employers on Saturday.

Anscombe will next season join the Ospreys who play the Cardiff Blues in a crucial Pro14 league match.

The winners qualifies for a Champions Cup play-off spot and Anscombe says his allegiance lies with the Blues.

"The discussion I wouldn't be ready or committed to the team, is something I don't buy into," said Anscombe.

The 27-year-old says he will not be thinking about his new Ospreys side in the Judgement Day match at the Principality Stadium.

Anscombe hopes he will play one more game at the Arms Park with Saturday's winner being given a home Champions Cup play-off tie in mid May.

"Anyone that knows me as a person, knows my character and will understand I'm a competitive person," said Anscombe.

"I can understand those discussions around it being a bit awkward that I'm playing the team I'm going to next year.

"I'm pretty determined to make sure we win on Saturday and to personally play well for the team.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed my time at the Blues, I have a lot of good mates here and we've worked for 12 months to make sure we tick this box.

"It's important the Blues are playing in the Champions Cup and I know with the talent here they're capable of competing there.

"One of our goals at the start of the season was to make sure we are playing in that competition regularly.

"Most importantly this gives us the chance to do that, but if it gives me another home game at the Arms Park, then it's another carrot."

Anscombe says it was a difficult decision to leave at the region he joined in 2014 after arriving from New Zealand.

"Although it is tough to leave behind a lot of good mates and a lot of good people within the region, the way professional rugby is these days, sometimes you have to make tough decisions," Anscombe told the Cardiff Blues website.

"This one was and it's sad to be going but I'm also excited about what's ahead.

"Hopefully the supporters can understand my decision, some probably won't, but I can't thank them enough for all the support they've given me.

"Hopefully they are relatively proud of my efforts in a blue jersey and I can do them proud again on Saturday."