Henry Taylor: Northampton Saints sign scrum-half from Saracens

Henry Taylor
Henry Taylor has a degree in fine art and is a classically trained pianist

Northampton Saints have agreed a deal to sign scrum-half Henry Taylor from Premiership rivals Saracens.

The 25-year-old will move to Franklin's Gardens for the start of next season following four years at Allianz Park.

"I'm really excited about the opportunity to join a club like Northampton Saints," he said.

"It's clear that the side has made brilliant progress this season and they are playing a brand of rugby I have always loved."

Taylor is a former England Under-20 international and made his Premiership debut for Saracens in 2017.

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you