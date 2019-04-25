Henry Taylor: Northampton Saints sign scrum-half from Saracens

Henry Taylor has a degree in fine art and is a classically trained pianist

Northampton Saints have agreed a deal to sign scrum-half Henry Taylor from Premiership rivals Saracens.

The 25-year-old will move to Franklin's Gardens for the start of next season following four years at Allianz Park.

"I'm really excited about the opportunity to join a club like Northampton Saints," he said.

"It's clear that the side has made brilliant progress this season and they are playing a brand of rugby I have always loved."

Taylor is a former England Under-20 international and made his Premiership debut for Saracens in 2017.